Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $378.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.55 and its 200-day moving average is $401.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

