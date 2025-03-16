Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

