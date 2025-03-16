Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Lowered by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 7.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

