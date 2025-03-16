Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,269 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,633,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 71,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

