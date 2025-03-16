Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $133,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.