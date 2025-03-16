Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $133,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.