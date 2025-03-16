Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

RBOT opened at $8.91 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

