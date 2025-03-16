VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.