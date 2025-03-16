WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the February 13th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

NASDAQ WLGS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. WANG & LEE GROUP has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.10% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

Wang & Lee Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

