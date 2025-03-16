Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.35 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,436.59. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock valued at $208,203. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.