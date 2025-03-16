Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 367,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

