Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 269.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 738.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.