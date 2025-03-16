Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $838,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

SONY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

