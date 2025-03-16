Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

OEF stock opened at $273.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.