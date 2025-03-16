Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle Trading Up 2.6 %

BKE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,050,670.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,187 shares in the company, valued at $90,420,806.19. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,382 shares of company stock worth $4,446,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

