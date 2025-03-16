WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

