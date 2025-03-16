Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $83.09.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

