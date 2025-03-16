Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE:WPM opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

