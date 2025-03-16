Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Where Food Comes From Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:WFCF opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.41. Where Food Comes From has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
