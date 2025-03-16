White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,884.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,876.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,863.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

