Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Xometry has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56 Mastercard 0 4 24 2 2.93

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xometry and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 45.61%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $606.11, suggesting a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Mastercard.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Mastercard”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $545.53 million 2.25 -$67.47 million ($1.03) -24.08 Mastercard $28.17 billion 17.09 $12.87 billion $13.89 38.00

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -9.72% -10.16% -4.74% Mastercard 45.71% 188.47% 30.05%

Summary

Mastercard beats Xometry on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

