YHN Acquisition I Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YHNAU)

YHN Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:YHNAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 17th. YHN Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
YHN Acquisition I Stock Performance
YHNAU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. YHN Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27.
About YHN Acquisition I
