YHN Acquisition I Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YHNAU)

YHN Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:YHNAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 17th. YHN Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

YHN Acquisition I Stock Performance

YHNAU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. YHN Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27.

About YHN Acquisition I

YHN Acquisition I Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. YHN Acquisition I Limited operates as a subsidiary of YHN Partners I Limited.

