Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $851,189.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,534.40. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.05.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

