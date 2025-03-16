Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $851,189.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,534.40. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.05.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
