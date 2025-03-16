Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 39,064 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.