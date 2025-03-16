Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.