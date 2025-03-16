Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,528 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9 %

AAL opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

