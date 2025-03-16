Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allegion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $126.73 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

