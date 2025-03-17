10,200 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.45 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

