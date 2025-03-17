1,075 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.46 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

