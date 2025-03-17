116,392 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curio Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 647,676 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,865,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,039,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 450,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFCF opened at $41.91 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

