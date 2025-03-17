13,510 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Arrien Investments Inc.

Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

