1,407 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

