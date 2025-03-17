18,000 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.