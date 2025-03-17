18,327 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Veralto accounts for 1.9% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Veralto in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

