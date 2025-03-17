1ST Source Bank Invests $1.95 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $415.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.50 and a 200 day moving average of $430.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

