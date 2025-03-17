1ST Source Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.