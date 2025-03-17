1ST Source Bank Sells 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $195.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

