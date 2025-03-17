1ST Source Bank Sells 360 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.