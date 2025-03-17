22,620 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,100,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 563,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 91.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.54 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

