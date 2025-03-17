26,334 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

