27,654 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 391,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 236,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 139,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 91,192 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 402,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.44 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.
FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.