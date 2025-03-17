2,894 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 288,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $69.37 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

