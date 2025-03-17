3,474 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

