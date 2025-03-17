358 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $298.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.47.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

