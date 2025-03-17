5,940 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Purchased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth about $3,654,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DMAY opened at $39.70 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.40.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

