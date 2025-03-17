8,649 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 23.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 490,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $87.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

