AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Buys $80,860.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.00. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

