Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 986,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,313. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

