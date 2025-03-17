Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.