Addison Capital Co Acquires 270 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in SEA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 341,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 391,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $127.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

