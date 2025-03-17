Addison Capital Co Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after buying an additional 575,494 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period.

FALN stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

