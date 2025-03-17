Addison Capital Co Has $3.11 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

